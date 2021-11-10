African Energy Week 2021 Holds Transformative NOC Summit

Oil and gas continues to play a critical role in the development of the African continent. With many resource rich countries looking to expand exploration and accelerate production across multiple sectors, Africa is rapidly becoming a global competitor, capturing the attention of international investors and stakeholders. African Energy Week (AEW) 2021 builds on this momentum, offering a suitable platform for enhanced dialogue between Africa’s National Oil Companies (NOC). Through an NOC dedicated summit that took place on the second day of the event, NOCs gathered to discuss the challenges and opportunities they face in the sector, providing the opportunity for the fostering of cooperation and partnerships and moving the continent into a new era of integration and collaboration.