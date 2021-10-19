Australian High Commissioner to Seychelles pays courtesy call on Minister Radegonde

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss various areas of cooperation in which the two nations have worked together over the years. Among these is education, for which Minister Radegonde expressed gratitude to the Australian government for its assistance in training a large number of Seychellois nationals over many years. Furthermore, both diplomats emphasised the possibility of cooperating on various international platforms, such as the United Nations, on matters concerning “vulnerability” caused by climate change and other factors that Small Island States, like Seychelles faces constantly.