AZA Finance partners Naaw By Beautiful Soul to launch African Women Leadership Programme

So far, the about nine-month training programme has selected 250 women who have registered to be mentored and tomorrow’s launch will kick start the process. Other women who wished to join the training can participate in Thursday’s webinar to register and will get the opportunity to receive concrete ideas to spearhead their career.

According to the organizers, women, especially African women, face significant challenges in climbing the ladder of leadership positions in the fintech sector and they believe that providing foundational soft skills as well as career skills will equip them with the tools needed to succeed in their professional and personal life while creating a positive impact in the industry and the continent.

Requirements for the programme

Interested persons must have interest or work in Fintech, be African, bilingual (English required) and must have experience/ background in engineering, product management, data analysis, business intelligence analysis and customer service.

(Register for the kick-off meeting that will take place onThursday at 5 pm (GMT) to learn more about the the leadership program;

link: https://us02web.zoom.us/w/83786447275?tk=RkHLjbHe5NmbSIlVDLV87IUxTZq84r1o1Ni89NYXbvo.DQMAAAATgg-5qxpmYWtlTjFYZzR3UVRRaTY4bWZ5N1NyZm1DUQAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA)

AZA Finance is a Fintech company founded in Nairobi in 2013 and has since grown from a currency exchange platform to a global financial services firm expert in frontier markets and currencies. AZA’s goal is to empower companies from 115 plus countries to accelerate their operations in frontier markets through better foreign exchange, treasury services, payments and last-mile settlement.

Based in Dakar Senegal, Naaw by Beautiful Soul is a digital leadership development platform for women working in organizations through tools like coaching, mentoring and training. It believes in the ability of women to manage transitions efficiently to bring their skills, abilities and leadership to shape response-able, inclusive and supportive societies.