Capacity Building Seminar for Media Professionals on the �Handling the COVID19 Pandemic in the Media in Africa�

CONGO: Radio Television Nationale Congolaise (RTNC)

GABON: Radiodiffusion Television Gabonaise (RTG)

GAMBIA: Gambia Radio and Television Services (GRTS)

GUINEA: Radiodiffusion Télévision Guinéenne (RTG)

IVORY COAST: Radio Television Ivoirienne (RTI)

KENYA: Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC)

MALI: Office de Radio-Télévision du Mali (ORTM)

MOROCCO: Société Nationale de Raditélévision du Maroc (SNRT)

NIGER: L’Office de Radiodiffusion Télévision du Niger (ORTN)

NIGERIA: Federal Radio Corporation OF Nigeria (FRCN / NTA)

RWANDA: Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA)

SENEGAL: Radiodiffusion Télévision Sénégalaise (RTS)

TOGO: Télévision Togolaise (TVT)

ZAMBIA: Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation

E-MEDIA GROUP

LABEL TELEVISION GROUP

OUEST TV GROUP

Gathered in Dakar Senegal, on July 27 and 28, 2021 as part of the very first pan-African seminar on “Handling Covid-19 pandemic in the Media in Africa” organized by the African Union of Broadcasting (AUB) in partnership with UNESCO,

- Reaffirm their support for the African populations by providing them with credible, verified and verifiable information on the Covid-19 pandemic which mourns families on a daily basis;

- Consider the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic as a global fight which calls for the contribution of all spheres of the society;

- Observe that the traditional media remain a real catalyst in this fight which challenges national institutions, parliaments, governments, scientists, development partners, broadcasters, media men and women as well as the target populations;

- Consider this capacity building seminar a major transformation model of the corona virus ecosystem in the African media with important editorial issues and beneficial health consequences for African populations;

-Decide on the creation of a strong Pan-African Network of Journalists on the management of the Covid-19 pandemic;

- Undertake to demonstrate professionalism in order to raise public awareness of the dangers relating to the corona virus and to support any long-term initiative that could help humanity get out of this impasse;

Call on national and international organizations, African governments and partners:

-To support this initiative, which is of capital interest in the eradication of the pandemic;

- To analyze internal and African resources at the same time as they take into account the contribution of international partners in terms of expertise and funding;

-To take very great account of the populations in whose name this fight is being undertaken and who are ultimately the beneficiaries;

-To nourish reflection by sharing experiences, undertaking studies and research on the main areas affected;

-To keep the greatest openness for the observation and integration of effective solutions allowing us to come to terms with this pandemic.

