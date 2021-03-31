Central African Republic: Experts alarmed by government’s use of “Russian trainers”, close contacts with UN peacekeepers

“Unacceptably, there seem to be no investigations and no accountability for these abuses,” the experts said. “The close connections between the various actors, along with the lack of transparency, further jeopardises chances of any impartial investigation and ensuring accountability for those abuses and violations. “Greater clarity on the roles of ‘international partners’ and accountability is urgently needed in order to achieve sustainable peace and stability in Central African Republic,” they said. Experts called on the Government and their ‘international partners’ to comply with their obligations under international law, in particular to hold accountable all perpetrators of grave violations and abuses of human rights and international humanitarian law.