Championing Gender Equality in Sports - Rugby Africa Launches the Women’s Rugby Advisory Committee

This exciting new step for Rugby Africa confirms its ambition to innovate and invest in creating quality experiences for women in the game of rugby.

Women’s Rugby Advisory Committee Chairwoman Paula Lanco said the Committee is embracing its future to promote and position women in rugby at all levels, equipping them with adequate resources and the support needed to succeed and retain interest from fans and ultimately investors to further enhance the game.

“Our newly launched advisory committee and sub-committees has several Unstoppables and influential union leaders who reflect our values and intent to encourage the global development of women in rugby, giving them equality on and off the field,” said Lanco.

To date the WRAC committee and sub-committees has made significant strides, appointing quality members that are focused on reviewing and implementing finance strategies, leveraging publicity opportunities, and maintaining the overall welfare of players by providing access to trainers, coaches, and educators.

Women’s Rugby Manager at Rugby Africa, Maha Zaoui said the creation of the WRAC and its four sub committees has been instrumental towards building a global vision for women’s rugby in Africa.