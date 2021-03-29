Communities host displaced people and share farmland to fight hunger in Cabo Delgado

“The violent actions that are occurring are having a negative impact on the performance of various sectors of the economy and on agriculture in particular, an activity carried out by a majority of the population, who are now at risk of hunger,” said the Provincial Director.
“We are happy because one of the partners that responded positively was FAO, which has been a traditional partner of the Government in the development of agricultural programmes,” he said.
FAO is currently implementing projects in nine districts that host displaced families, four in Cabo Delgado (Ancuabe, Chiure, Namuno, Mecufi, Metuge and Montepuez) and three in Nampula Province (Meconta, Erati and Monapo), to help restore the livelihoods of the affected population.
In addition to supporting families directly affected by violence, FAO is assisting families that host displaced people to relieve pressure on their resources and food supply.
Between December 2020 and January 2021, FAO reached more than 14 000 families, using electronic cards to provide each family with access to credit to buy cereal and vegetable seeds and farming tools, guaranteeing that affected people can produce their own food and thus reducing their dependency. The emergency programme is funded by the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and the Government of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland .