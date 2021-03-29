Communities host displaced people and share farmland to fight hunger in Cabo Delgado

The violence has escalated since January 2020 with reports of attacks by non-state armed groups expanding geographically with increased intensity.

Cabo Delgado is now the province with the largest population in Crisis and Emergency levels of high acute food insecurity (Integrated Food Security Phase Classification [IPC] Phases 3 and 4) according to the last IPC. It is estimated that families with high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or worse) will rise from 0.58 million in December 2020 to 0.77 million in the period April–September 2021.

There are also serious indirect impacts on livelihoods, through disruptions to food supply chains and access to food, basic services and humanitarian assistance.

Communities in less insecure areas of Cabo Delgado, as well as in the neighbouring provinces of Nampula and Niassa, have shown incredible solidarity and generosity with displaced people fleeing the crisis. A large number of people who have escaped are staying with family and friends in host communities. However, the situation is putting immense strain on the already meagre resources of these areas.

In recognition of the risk of worsening food insecurity and malnutrition , FAO is intensifying its efforts to support displaced people in accommodation centres by providing agricultural inputs (seeds, tools, etc.) to help them in recovering their livelihoods as well as to host communities as resources become even more limited.