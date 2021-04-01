Coronavirus - Egypt: 854,400 COVID-19 vaccine doses shipped by COVAX to Egypt

“COVID-19 vaccines arrival through the COVAX Facility is a historical step of solidarity for humanity during the unprecedented time that we are passing through. This is an important step to insure the equitable global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines bringing hopes to many, including people in Egypt through escalating the vaccination of people at risk especially the front-line healthcare and essential services providers. In respect to rigorous and scientific reviews, WHO has approved COVID-19 vaccines for Emergency Use based on their safety and effectiveness. We collectively hand in hand are to halt the pandemic as individuals, families , communities and public and private institutions through continuing of the application of effective preventive public health and social measures such as sanitation, avoiding crowdedness especially in closed areas, keeping physical distance and wearing masks until most of the people are vaccinated.’ Dr Naeema Al Gasseer, WHO Representative in Egypt.
“I would like to highlight the importance for the Health workers to receive the vaccines. They are at the forefront of the fight against theCoronavirus. It is a race against time to end theCorona pandemic and vaccinate people, and in this race, it is critical that as manysafe and effective vaccinesas possible are available for the health workers”, said Mr. Jeremy Hopkins, UNICEF Representativein Egypt.
The COVAX initiative,whichhas been pivotal in last night delivery, is trying to narrow the gap between the millions being vaccinated in some countries compared to many less in other parts of the world. This positive and encouraging news is somewhat of a light at the end of the tunnel, with an exit to this pandemic finally in sight. It is also an important symbol of all the efforts that UNICEF and WHO are supporting to reduce disparities between countries in the access to vaccines.
COVAX is co-led by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), working in partnership with UNICEF as well as the World Bank, civil society organizations, manufacturers, and others.
The establishment of the COVAX Facility represents a collective recognition of the need for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. No-one is safe until everyone is safe. On behalf of all those who will be vaccinated through COVAX in Egypt, MOHP, WHO AND UNICEF extend our thanks to the governments from the United States of America, Germany, United Kingdom, EU, Japan, Canada and many others for their support towards this goal.
U.S. Ambassador to Egypt, Jonathan R. Cohen stated: “The United States is donating $4 billion to support COVAX’s vital work. We are excited to see them deliver the first of millions of vaccines to Egypt tonight. This is the first of many deliveries that will help our strategic partner Egypt beat this epidemic.”