Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Accelerating Broad and Equitable Access to the COVID-19 Vaccine in Ethiopia

“This additional financing will contribute to affordable and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines and effective vaccine deployment in Ethiopia by providing upfront financing to help the government of Ethiopia purchase and deploy COVID-19 vaccines and strengthen critical health systems,” said Ousmane Dione, World Bank Country Director for Eritrea, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Sudan, in the Eastern and Southern Africa Region.

Furthermore, it will enable the acquisition of vaccines from a range of sources to support Ethiopia’s objective to have a portfolio of options to access vaccines under the right conditions. The World Bank is supporting the country to source vaccines through the COVAX facility as a priority, but will also support the country in accessing vaccines beyond COVAX as needed.

The road ahead will not be easy. COVID-19 cases and deaths have dramatically increased in Ethiopia (as of the end of March, there were 94,524 cases and 2,741 deaths reported in Ethiopia), as has COVID’s economic and social impact given the closures of schools and businesses. Conflict, extensive flooding and the historic, devastating locust outbreak have exacerbated the humanitarian impacts. This additional financing will provide a critical boost to Ethiopia’s vaccination efforts across the country, and in areas with security challenges such as Tigray, a dedicated strategy to vaccinate the most vulnerable members of the population, including those in IDP camps, is under development. COVID-19 vaccine deployment will be a truly monumental effort for Ethiopia, however the economic and health benefits of this effort will mitigate the negative impacts of the pandemic and help Ethiopia return to an inclusive economic growth path.

The World Bank working in collaboration with the WHO, UNICEF and other development partners, is committed to helping the Ethiopian government to overcome bottlenecks in the area of planning and management, supply and distribution, program delivery, systems and infrastructure as identified in the COVID-19 vaccine readiness assessment in the country. This new phase and additional financing will provide vital support and investments to bring immunization systems and service delivery capacity to the level required to successfully deliver COVID-19 vaccines to every Ethiopian.

