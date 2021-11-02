CORRECTION: Workpay, a Nairobi-based HR and Payroll company, expands to Nigeria and launches remote team payrolls for teams across the World hiring in Africa

“Nigeria is a key market for us, not only in West Africa but throughout Africa. SMEs in this region face similar challenges as their counterparts in East Africa and indeed across emerging markets. We plan to use Nigeria as our gateway to West Africa including Francophone Africa.” Paul added.

Over the last few weeks, Workpay has added new product lines that are in line with the new normal which is remote work. Using the Workpay platform companies can now hire, run local payrolls, file taxes, manage compliance and pay salaries in more than 15 currencies across Africa.

“Workpay expanded in Nigeria in the most organic way since it was already serving Lagos-based FinTechs such as Flutterwave and Paystack with their Kenyan operations. Workpay also built its remote team payroll product to address the needs of clients like Yoco that are scaling fast in multiple countries. We are thrilled about Workpay’s new market and product launch and look forward to the next growth milestones” says early investor Mikael Hajjar from P1 Ventures.

This opens up the market reach to companies around the world looking to hire in Africa legally without the need to set up a local entity. These companies don’t have to worry about labour and compliance laws across various countries, Workpay takes care of that.

“With its tenacity, nimbleness, and great teamwork, Workpay has already demonstrated significant revenue growth with the expanded customer base and evolution of the business model. We are very excited about Workpay's expansion to West Africa and launch of the new product lineup, which represent the new chapter of its accelerated growth. As an investor operating in both East and West Africa, we are committed to support its further pan-African expansion.” says Satoshi Shinada Kepple Africa Ventures

“In the next few months we will be progressively growing the team in Nigeria in various roles in business, customer support, product and engineering,” Paul said.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Workpay Technologies Inc..

Media files