Council adopts visa measures against The Gambia

The following provisions have been temporarily suspended for nationals of The Gambia:

- possibility of waiving requirements with regard to the documents to be submitted by visa applicants

- limitation of the processing period to 15 calendar days and, as a consequence, restriction of the extension of this period to 45 days

- issuing of multiple entry visas

- optional visa fee waiver for holders of diplomatic and service passports

Background

The European Council and the Council have repeatedly highlighted the need to achieve real progress on return and readmission. They have called for consideration of the use of all necessary leverage, including visa policy.

In 2019, the EU updated the visa code and introduced a mechanism to use visa processing as leverage in cooperation with third countries on readmission. Under this mechanism, the Commission regularly assesses third countries’ cooperation on readmission. Where a country is not cooperating, the Commission proposes that the Council adopt an implementing decision applying specific restrictive visa measures.

The first Commission assessment under the new mechanism was adopted on 10 February 2021. On the basis of this assessment and further engagement with third countries, in July 2021 the Commission proposed to adopt temporary visa measures applying to The Gambia, Bangladesh and Iraq. The proposed measures for Bangladesh and Iraq are currently under discussion within the Council.