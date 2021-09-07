Expanding Horizons: Vertiv Launches Million Dollar Hub in Morocco, Scaling Supply Chain Infrastructure To Improve Regional Availability and Speed to Market

As a precursor to its stock hub launch in Morocco, Vertiv recently embarked on a series of roadshow events to showcase its latest technology innovations to channel partners, consultants and end-users across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) earlier this month. This strategic move aims to transform the supply-chain landscape.

“In a world that is becoming more and more complex every single day, we strive to provide simple, effective, reliable and innovative mission-critical technology solutions to our customers. Connectivity is the single-most important thing we all collectively thrive on globally, it is essential not only to stay connected but also to be able to do this at a swift pace,” remarked Pierre Havenga – Managing Director of Vertiv in Middle East and Africa. “The launch of our new hub in Morocco gives us an opportunity to continue to reinforce our commitment of delivering revolutionary, game-changing, core-to-edge solutions to our customers and our channel partners. Our presence in such a geographically strategic location such as Morocco safeguards the entire value-chain from local availability of our services to rapid delivery of fast-moving goods. It also strengthens our global delivery model, thereby allowing our partners to gain momentum in their own businesses and services.”

SCALING UP TO KEEP PACE WITH CONSUMER TRENDS

The move to handling essential elements of everyday life online, prompted by the global COVID-19 pandemic, will remain a fundamental reality for people around the world long after the pandemic has passed, a comprehensive new consumer report by Ericsson ( https://bit.ly/2X4JJRT ) predicts. Representing the equivalent opinions of 2.3 billion consumers across 31 markets worldwide, the report ( https://bit.ly/3n5dKM9 ) predicts that consumers will not only continue to manage routine activities – such as remote work, e-learning, e-health and online grocery shopping – online, but will also add an average of 2.5 new services, further increasing the time spent online by an average of 10 hours per week by 2025. With all trends pointing in the direction of heavy and completely digitized business eco-systems in the future, Vertiv’s initiatives remain focused to address the unique needs of channel-partners in local markets and to deliver a strong supply chain that ensures fast, easy equipment delivery and service anywhere in the world.

The idea behind establishing a new stock holding in Morocco sprung from Vertiv’s relentless pursuit of providing superior services to existing and new clients, improving connectivity and introducing disruptive technology, thereby creating a win-win situation for all. This initiative is designed to improve lead times and create more opportunities, thus propelling pace of business in the EMEA region.

About Vertiv: Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoingservicesto ensure its customers’vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs.Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’sdata centres, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilitieswitha portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately21,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit www.Vertiv.com

