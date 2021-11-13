GAIA AFRICA Launches GAIA House, a luxurious hub for women leaders

“It is incredible to see one’s vision come to life. In spite of the challenges, I have seen our beautiful Club House completed, members continuing to build trust, form new friendships, investing and doing business together. And best of all it is great to see membership on the increase” Olatowun Candide-Johnson – Founder & CEO GAIA AFRICA.

It has always been easy for men to meet in comfortable and confidential “Clubs” where million-dollar deals are negotiated, but such spaces are either uncomfortable or completely out of bounds for women. With a dearth of innovative, private members clubs for professional and businesswomen to connect, GAIA AFRICA was founded in 2018 and represents the power of making useful connections, staying persistent and executing ideas.

This proudly Pan African brand is built around the common interests of her members to create the opportunity for them too, to bond in a safe and peaceful space to forge business partnerships, invest in lucrative deals, sponsor and support one another. This is achieved through peer-to-peer mentoring, our Executive Academy which brings new learning and/or refreshers for members, as well as our smaller interest groups (“mini clubs'') which provide another avenue for members with similar interest to bond deeper and build trust. Most importantly, our collaborations are built on the GAIA Honour Code of Mutual Trust, Integrity, & Authenticity.

The Club House referred to as “GAIA House” is a three level Luxury Club. House located in the heart of Victoria Island Lagos and is poised to serve the needs of members for business and entertainment with facilities that include Gaby Lagos (a Mediterranean and evolved fusion restaurant), The Haven (Exquisite Members lounge), The Hub (Multipurpose function room), The Athena Meeting Rooms, Fitness Studio, Steam Room and Amalfi Massage room.

GAIA House is a confluence of business and lifestyle in Nigeria. It is available for select private events including private dinners, Board lunches, private screenings, exhibitions, and other intimate events - by prior reservation.

For more information about GAIA AFRICA, please visit our website www.GaiaAfricaClub.com ; listen to the Founder here https://bit.ly/2YFMtGd and read “The GAIA AFRICA STORY - Why GAIA, Why Now” – here: https://bit.ly/3cly99j.

About GAIA AFRICA: GAIA AFRICA is Africa’s premier Members-only Business Club dedicated to serving Africa’s top 5% female founders, c- suite executives, senior level professionals, creatives and public officers through specially curated activities, learning, partnerships, collaborations, advisory services, Peer to Peer mentorship, and small group events. The Purpose for GAIA AFRICA is “To contribute to the socio-economic growth and transformation of Africa by empowering women to organise around the principles of female leadership and participation in business”.

The Club offers a diverse range of mini-clubs, and an Executive Academy with specially curated workshops and learning, club house with excellent facilities that assist to enrich members experience and connectivity within and amongst themselves.

