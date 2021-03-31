Greenpeace Africa reacts to Alarming UN Plastic Report Findings

The report, titled Neglected: Environmental Justice Impacts of Plastic Pollution ( https://bit.ly/3fuZ3hp ), exposes the truth about how the plastic industry is capitalising on “false solutions” such as recycling when, in fact, single-use plastic waste is more likely being shipped off to developing countries than being recycled. It also demonstrates the impact of plastic, at every stage of its production, on underprivileged communities - from the oil extraction to its disposal in the environment, to its incineration, should it even reach this point.