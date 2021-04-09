How long the bull run will last?

First and foremost, when you look at the historical data, you will see that after each halving, there is a significant bull market phase. One example is the notable bull market phase in 2017 when Bitcoin for the first time has surpassed $19,000 by the end of 2017. One year prior to that, there was a halving. So, this pattern is expected for most of the users because it diminishes the number of new BTC that are produced in the network.

Therefore, the supply is declining with each halving. In addition, the demand is rising; especially as we said, there is a huge interest regarding the cryptocurrencies from institutional investors as well as celebrities. In other words, in 2020, a lot of demand for BTC came from these investors, and subsequently, the demand was increasing not only faster than supply but, at the same time, it was also greater than the available pool of BTC.

Another reason why this bull cycle lasts longer than the other is the availability of online exchange platforms that feature high-end technology. To give an example, on Bitcoin Billionaire members can earn up to 70% of profits on a daily basis thanks to its state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence technology. Moreover, this is an exceptionally good option for crypto newbies because it includes a detailed trading guide that will help you learn about crypto trading.

Future predictions

Typically, a bull run of Bitcoin can last from a few months to years and they last longer than bear market cycles. The bear market phases are marked by low volatility and more frequent. When it comes to Bitcoin, there is a cyclical nature and a pattern regarding each bull cycle that happens after a halving. How long it would last again depends on the ratio of the supply and demand, based on the above-mentioned factors.