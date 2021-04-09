RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

How long the bull run will last?

The bull cycle of Bitcoin that set off in 2020 is still in full swing.

How long the bull run will last?

Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Actually, it constantly breaks other records and has exceeded $60,000 in March. We see increased interest in investing in BTC from financial institutions, governments, and reputable companies, which only prompted further growth of Bitcoin.

Recommended articles

But no bull market phase can last forever, and a lot of new investors and wondering how long this simple cycle will last. Based on historical data and new developments in the crypto market, we provide a list of the main factors that are associated with Bitcoin's bull runs and their length.

The key factors associated with the bull cycle are the Bitcoin halving that happened in 2020, on top of the ratio of supply and demand, and promotion of BTC investment by famous investors as well as institutional investors.

First and foremost, when you look at the historical data, you will see that after each halving, there is a significant bull market phase. One example is the notable bull market phase in 2017 when Bitcoin for the first time has surpassed $19,000 by the end of 2017. One year prior to that, there was a halving. So, this pattern is expected for most of the users because it diminishes the number of new BTC that are produced in the network.

Therefore, the supply is declining with each halving. In addition, the demand is rising; especially as we said, there is a huge interest regarding the cryptocurrencies from institutional investors as well as celebrities. In other words, in 2020, a lot of demand for BTC came from these investors, and subsequently, the demand was increasing not only faster than supply but, at the same time, it was also greater than the available pool of BTC.

Another reason why this bull cycle lasts longer than the other is the availability of online exchange platforms that feature high-end technology. To give an example, on Bitcoin Billionaire members can earn up to 70% of profits on a daily basis thanks to its state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence technology. Moreover, this is an exceptionally good option for crypto newbies because it includes a detailed trading guide that will help you learn about crypto trading.

Typically, a bull run of Bitcoin can last from a few months to years and they last longer than bear market cycles. The bear market phases are marked by low volatility and more frequent. When it comes to Bitcoin, there is a cyclical nature and a pattern regarding each bull cycle that happens after a halving. How long it would last again depends on the ratio of the supply and demand, based on the above-mentioned factors.

A lot of predictions regarding the Bitcoin rally are quite positive. Bitcoin supporters believe that the price will hit $100,000 by the end of 2021, while others estimate a higher price of over $250,000 by July. Further, a lot of people expect the price to break $10 million by 2050.

It's very likely that this bull run will continue well into 2022 (experts predict it will last between another 9-22 months), although no one can know for sure, we see a lot of existing holders, as well as new investors, are treating Bitcoin as a long-term investment.

Actually, most new organizations and investors want to obtain BTC because they consider it a good store of value. So, when Bitcoin enters a bear market phase, its value will still probably be quite high, and according to the historical data, the price of Bitcoin never falls back to the same price after a halving. Otherwise, every four years, it is expected for Bitcoin again to enter a bull cycle or after a halving. The next halving is expected to happen in 2024.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Gunmen invaded Seventh-Day Adventist Church's live service, kidnap pastor & members (video)

Abena Korkor goes wild again on social media with another nude post (VIDEO)

Artiste named Wisekid busted for reportedly earning $73K from copying Wizkid's music

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

When is the best time to introduce bae to your parents?

Couple & guests spend wedding night sitting outside as punishment for breaking Covid-19 rules

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

Trending

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty