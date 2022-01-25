How pursuing your passion helps you find your purpose in life - Julia Brickman

She is a leader in EdTech solutions and an e-learning expert, and it all started for her in 2008 when she decided to move to Africa with her husband and son. While there, she noted that the education system was lacking, and she came up with an idea to create a learning management system to help the kids learn from home online. As a former teacher, she knew that it’s challenging, but she continued to try out methods. After that, she became CEO and co-founder of Skipper, an EdTech start-up, focusing on educating and connecting people with educational resources and individuals — a true social learning platform.