IOM Nigeria Joins Authorities to Launch New “Blue Bus” Project to Fight Human Trafficking

“I believe this project is a perfect symbol of our current state of the migration partnership and,more importantly,our future cooperation,” said Keller-Sutter at the inauguration event. “We are not afraid to tackle difficult issues such as human trafficking jointly and we are doing it in an innovative, holistic and balanced partnership approach.,” she added.

As part of creating awareness and promoting sustainable reintegration, IOM purchased and designed an awareness-raising travelling bus equipped with audio-visual andprintedinformation to alertpotential migrantsrisks anddangers that may rise with irregular migrationNigeria.

“The Blue Bus is a one-stop shop where vulnerable migrants, including community members, can get information on risks associated with trafficking in persons, where to report cases, and on-spot counselling services,” saidPrestageMurima, IOM Nigeria Officer in Charge.

Since 2001, IOM has been supporting the efforts of the Government of Nigeria to manage migrationthrough capacity-building, advisory services, and technical assistance on migration matters, including migration health and information, assisted voluntary return and reintegration, and counter-trafficking. Strong collaboration has been established with national migration stakeholders to enhance border management, fight trafficking in persons, reduce irregular migration, and mainstream migration in the country’s development plans.

The projectPreventing Trafficking in Persons through a Travelling Awareness-Raising Expositionis funded by the Government of Switzerland through theSwiss State Secretariat for Migration.