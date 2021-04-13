Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) and the Government of Burkina Faso Join Hands to Support the BRAVE Women Project in Burkina Faso

“ICD is pleased to play a significant role in the collective efforts aimed at overcoming the challenges faced by women entrepreneurs in fragile environments. We aim to enhance the private sector, as the engine of sustainable growth in fragile settings. This cooperation seeks to enhance the resilience of Women owned SMEs that have struggled during the current crisis. And we pray to Almighty Allah for the success of the Burkina Faso project, as well,” he has stated.

Aboutla Maison de l’Entreprise du Burkina Faso (MEBF): TheMaison de l’Entreprise du Burkina Faso “MEBF”(or Burkina Faso Business Association) is an organization which support the private sector in Burkina Faso (recognized as Association of Public utility since 2010) established with the help of the World Bank in 2002 in order to support and develop the Private Sector actors in the country mainly through an integrated platform of value-added services for the benefit of private companies and professional associations. The institution is attached to the Ministry in charge of trade which falls under the Government authority.

About the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB): The Islamic Development Bank is a multilateral development bank (MDB), working to improve people’s lives by promoting social and economic development in Member countries and Muslim communities worldwide, delivering impact at scale.

Through collaborative partnerships between communities among our 57 member countries (MCs), we seek to equip people and communities to drive their own economic and social progress at scale, putting the infrastructure in place to enable them to fulfil their potential.