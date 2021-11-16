Jambojet Partners with Cellulant to Reward Customers with Discount Vouchers Ahead of the Christmas Season

“The customer is at the heart of our operations. We would not have achieved the milestones we have attained this year without our customers’ support. For this, we have partnered with Cellulant, Jambojet’s mobile payments aggregator, to appreciate them with discount vouchers,” said Karanja Ndegwa, CEO & Managing Director, Jambojet.

The month-long partnership will run from 16th November 2021 to 13th December 2021 where 50 vouchers each weekday during the campaign duration. The voucher numbers will be published on Jambojet’s Facebook and Twitter pages every weekday at 7am and will apply on a first come first serve basis.

Passengers will be expected to apply the voucher number on the payment page on the Jambojet website and Kes.1000 will be deducted from the amount due. The passenger will then proceed to pay for the balance using mobile money or the bank apps available on Tingg which is powered by Cellulant. Banks available on the digital payments platform include Absa, CBA, DTB, KCB, Stanbic, BoA, Family Bank and ABC bank.

“Digital payments are an accelerator for growth offering customers a seamless experience and businesses multiple avenues to scale,” said Faith Nkatha, Cellulant Country Manager in Kenya. “We believe in making it easy for people to do business across Africa and our partnership with Jambojet reinforces our commitment to do so through digitised payments.”

Cellulant provides a single digital payments platform – named Tingg- addressing the complex payments needs of businesses. Tingg makes it easy to collect and make payments across multiple payment methods in different currencies, with the best customer experience for any business looking to digitise their payments.

About Jambojet Limited: Jambojet is a regional low-cost airline that currently flies to seven destinations from its hub in Nairobi – Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Kigali, Entebbe, Mombasa, Eldoret, Kisumu, Malindi, and Ukunda (Diani). The no-frills airline launched in April 2014 became the only low-cost carrier in Kenya to be awarded the coveted IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA registration) in July 2019. IOSA is an internationally recognised and accepted evaluation system designed to assess the safety, operational management, and control systems of an airline.

In August 2018, Jambojet was ranked top airline in Africa with the youngest fleet by global aviation intelligence provider, ch-aviation. The airline is also the 2018 winner of the Bombardier Reliability Award for outstanding performance in dispatch reliability. Since its inception, Jambojet has enabled affordable air travel for all, with first-time flyers accounting for about 30% of its customers.

In the seven years of operation, the airline has achieved undeniable business growth; with an aggressive fleet expansion consisting of 6 brand new De Havilland Dash 8-400, regional growth with the introduction of flights to Kigali, and flown over 3.8 million passengers. This number is set to grow as more travelers appreciate the benefits of low-cost flying.

About Cellulant: Cellulant is a leading Pan African payments company that provides locally relevant and alternative payment methods for global, regional and local merchants.

Cellulant provides a single -contractI payments platform that enables businesses to collect payments online and offline while allowing anyone to pay from their mobile money, local and international cards or directly from their bank.

Today, Cellulant has an office presence in 18 African countries with a payments platform connecting thousands of businesses with 154 payment options across 35 countries. The platform powers payments for 220M consumers on a single inclusive network allowing for interoperability across Africa.

