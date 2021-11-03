Soci�t� Africaine de Raffinage (SAR) Director General Confirmed as Speaker at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021 Conference and Exhibition

SAR is one of West Africa’s largest refinery companies and is dedicated to the supply of petroleum and petroleum products to Senegal. In 2019, SAR contracted TechnipFMC to modernize the company’s facilities to better respond to domestic energy demands, offer a broader selection of petroleum products for both domestic and foreign consumption and increase export capabilities to neighboring countries.

Marième Ndoye Decraene has been at the head of SAR since November 2020. She holds an undergraduate degree in civil engineering from the Thiès Polytechnic University as well as a graduate degree in Quality, Environment and Safety from the University Léonard de Vinci Paris La Défense. She previously held the position of Director of Roads at the Ministry of Infrastructure and Land Transport from 2013 to 2018, before heading operations at the Formulation Unit of the Compact “Millenium Challenge Account” from 2016 to 2020.

“We are honoured to host Marième Ndoye Decraene as a speaker at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power. SAR is integral to the economic and social development of Senegal's oil and gas sector and we look forward to her insights on recent developments in Senegal’s energy sector at this year’s event,” says Sandra Jeque, ECP International Conference Director.

In response to growing demand for renewable power, and increasing interest by international stakeholders to invest, develop, and succeed in Africa, Energy Capital & Power will hold the MSGBC Oil, Gas, & Power 2021 Conference and Exhibition on December 13th and 14th. Focused on enhancing regional partnerships, spurring investment and development in the oil, gas and power sectors, the conference will unite regional international stakeholders with African opportunities, serving as a growth-oriented platform for Africa’s energy sector.