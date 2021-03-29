Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore on situation of children following attack on Palma, Mozambique

“Palma was already hosting well over 35,000 people forcibly displaced from other areas of the province due to previous attacks. Half of them are children. The district has been cut off by road due to insecurity for the past months, with minimum supplies and assistance provided by air and sea. Until small amounts of food and other supplies started coming in recently, much of the district beyond the provincial capital had been virtually inaccessible to humanitarian workers struggling to provide assistance.As of today, the three remaining functional health facilities are no longer operational and the main hospital has been destroyed.