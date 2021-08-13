Statement regarding the latest 'report by Amnesty International on the alleged rape and other sexual violence in the Tigray Regional State of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

Amnesty’s report is based on a flawed methodology and relies heavily on interviews conducted in refugee camps in the Sudan and remote interviews facilitated by ‘community workers.’ For everyone familiar with the modus operandi of the terrorist TPLF, the identity of these ‘community workers’ is no great mystery. Furthermore, after interviewing 63 individuals, Amnesty reaches sweeping and far-reaching conclusions that could hardly be supported by the limited and remote ‘investigation’ it claims to have conducted. Amnesty’s investigation when considering the seriousness of the conclusions of the report, including allegations that the highest level of Government has ‘tolerated’ sexual violence, seems scanty and decidedly lacking in rigor.

As has been the case, in some of its previous reports, Amnesty International seems bent on engaging in sensationalized attacks and smear campaigns against the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. The Government of Ethiopia had already expressed its concerns about the impartiality and professionalism of some of the personnel within the Amnesty East African Office. The current report reinforces those apprehensions. We also find it curious that the Amnesty report fails to recognize the joint investigation being conducted by the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission. Instead, the Amnesty report in its recommendation recommends that organs of the UN including the Security Council and the UN Human Rights Council give a platform for the so-called Commission of Inquiry that is being conducted remotely and interviews at ‘refugee camps’ in Sudan where the perpetrators of the Maikadra massacre and a large contingent of the TPLF militia are stationed. These recommendations contradict the political motivations and biases that inform such reports that try to weaponize human rights as a means to meddle in countries that refuse to be dictated by various interests.

The continued attacks and confrontation by the remnants of the terrorist TPLF group in the Tigray Regional State and neighboring Regional States (Amhara Regional State and Afar Regional State) has created serious difficulty in apprehending the criminals and bringing them to justice. It has also made the reconstruction of damaged infrastructure and restoration of basic services; and delivery of humanitarian assistance to people of concern in the Tigray Regional State of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia a much difficult task.

The Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia remains firmly committed to ensure accountability to the alleged serious humanitarian and human rights violations. The current joint investigation by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission is expected to contribute to this endeavor by the Government, particularly in bringing perpetrators accountable.

Ensuring the protection and security of our nationals remains of utmost importance to the Government of Ethiopia. Going forward, the Government will further strengthen its efforts to comprehensively respond to the humanitarian situation with the same rigor of ensuring the protection and security of its nationals. In collaboration with relevant actors, it will redouble its efforts to provide the necessary life-saving humanitarian assistance. It will also take concrete measures to ensure the sustainable repatriation and reintegration of the displaced.