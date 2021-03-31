RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Sustainability, it’s in the details (By-lined to Mai Youssef)

Authors:

APO Importer

By-lined to Mai Youssef, Corporate Communications and Marketing Services Director - Canon Middle East and Canon Central and North Africa

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA)

Photo: Apo

Adapting to new working practices presents an incredible opportunity (https://bit.ly/2O6wlrY) to assess and adjust our approach to sustainability. Changes don’t have to be extreme; they can include a range of small but effective actionssuch as embracing recycling and reusable materials, switching to more eco-friendly modes of manufacturing and reviewing transport or packaging best practice. Small wins across a wide range of areas can have a big impact.

Reduce, reuse, recycle From separating the paper, plastic and cardboard used in the office, to reducing the use of disposable cutlery, sustainability initiatives often start with the little details first. One of those details needs to be equipment and technology decisions (https://bit.ly/2PGMDIK). The reason is obvious: technology – such as PCs, laptops, and smartphones – represented just 1 per cent of the world’s carbon footprint in 2007. Today, that’s already tripled and is on its way to exceeding 14 per cent by 2040 [1]. Whilst technology is intrinsic to the modern business, there are still small – yet hugely beneficial – changes organisations can make to address one of the most serious problems for the environment.

For example, keeping a business phone for three years instead of two, or a laptop for six years instead of five, can make an impact on a company’s use of materials. If enterprises are doing this on a national scale, there will be less demand to create as many new devices each year, reducing the overall amount of raw materials mined to match this demand. When companies need new products, they can opt for remanufactured or refurbished equipment. (https://bit.ly/3rDuKYD) [2]. As well as being better for the environment, companies can save on average 30-50 per cent of the selling price compared to the same equipment that has been made new [3]. Furthermore, thanks to ratings programmes and awards schemes, customers have greater visibility of brands and products that are less harmful to the environment [4].

Cut the commute Greener ways of commuting to work each day – or not commuting at all – can also be beneficial. The average co-working space, for instance a communal office closer to home, can help generate carbon emission savings of 118 metric tonnes annually between now and 2029 [5]. Prior to the pandemic, a select number of companies had introduced more flexible working policies – allowing people to work from home or cultivate a co-working space in an agile environment. Now, many companies support a mixture of remote and office working [6] -reducing carbon emissions while improving staff wellbeing.

Technology is making this all possible. With the right solutions and printing capabilities, workers can seamlessly transition between the office and their remote working environment. For example, before 2020, video conferencing had already become a staple in workplace communication, connecting colleagues around the world, but under pandemic working conditions its usage increased dramatically to facilitate everyday meetings that could not be done face-to-face.

Reap the benefits With so many opportunities to meet sustainability goals through incremental steps, it’s important to remember why they will remain so valuable over the next decade. A report published in 2020 [7]found that 80 per cent of Europeans think big companies and industry are not doing enough to help the environment – suggesting that businesses who strive to make a positive difference can attract customers, while those who don’t may lose them.

Taking action on sustainability can also increase the chances of attracting and retaining talent. Some 26 per cent of UK workers said they would accept a lower salary to work for a sustainable organisation [8], while half of those surveyed said they would consider declining a job offer from a company with harmful practices. A 2020 survey on the opinions of millennials across 43 countries found that the proportion who thought ‘reducing its impact on the environment’ is something their employer is doing well (61 per cent) was 22 per cent higher among those who intend to stay in their jobs for five or more years compared than those expecting to move on fairly soon [9].

Sustainability for businesses today is less about ‘if’ and more about ‘how’. The good news is that by working on the details and making small changes, businesses can make a significant impact. All it takes is the first step forward.

About Canon Central and North Africa: Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2015 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: www.Canon-CNA.com.

