Sustainability, it’s in the details (By-lined to Mai Youssef)

Reduce, reuse, recycle From separating the paper, plastic and cardboard used in the office, to reducing the use of disposable cutlery, sustainability initiatives often start with the little details first. One of those details needs to be equipment and technology decisions (https://bit.ly/2PGMDIK). The reason is obvious: technology – such as PCs, laptops, and smartphones – represented just 1 per cent of the world’s carbon footprint in 2007. Today, that’s already tripled and is on its way to exceeding 14 per cent by 2040 [1]. Whilst technology is intrinsic to the modern business, there are still small – yet hugely beneficial – changes organisations can make to address one of the most serious problems for the environment.

For example, keeping a business phone for three years instead of two, or a laptop for six years instead of five, can make an impact on a company’s use of materials. If enterprises are doing this on a national scale, there will be less demand to create as many new devices each year, reducing the overall amount of raw materials mined to match this demand. When companies need new products, they can opt for remanufactured or refurbished equipment. (https://bit.ly/3rDuKYD) [2]. As well as being better for the environment, companies can save on average 30-50 per cent of the selling price compared to the same equipment that has been made new [3]. Furthermore, thanks to ratings programmes and awards schemes, customers have greater visibility of brands and products that are less harmful to the environment [4].