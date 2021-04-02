The Validation Workshop on the Revised African Union Plan of Action on Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs) calls for the Ratification and Implementation of the Charter for African Cultural Renaissance

During the opening, Ms. Cisse Mariama Mohamed, Director for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development (HHS) welcomed participants of the Validation Workshop of the Revised African Union Plan of Action on Cultural and Creative Industries. Director reiterated that the Revised African Union Plan of Action on Cultural and Creative Industries envisions an innovative, integrated, peaceful and prosperous Africa, where cultural and creative industries are the cornerstone of inclusive and sustainable development driven by its people and rich heritage.

She used the opportunity to also inform the participants that the Charter for African Cultural Renaissance which was adopted in 2006 has entered into force, and called for Member States to implement this continental policy tool. Ms. Cisse Mariama Mohamed further requested for support in advocating for the ratification and implementation of the Statute of the African Audio Visual and Cinema Commission (AACC) which the Government of Kenya has graciously offered to host.

“We need urgently to operationalize the AACC, a Specialized Agency of the African Union, so that it starts implementing its programmes and promote the production and marketing of our creative products on continent and in the world at large”, Director emphasized.

Mr. Daves Guzha, Chairperson of the Bureau of the 5 th Pan-African Cultural Congress (PACC5) in his statement of support acknowledged the support and the trust which the AU Commission has provided to the Technical Working Group since 2018 when the review process started.

Dr. Thokozile Chitepo, Permanent Secretary, Ministry Responsible for Arts, Culture and Heritage, Zimbabwe reiterated Zimbabwe’s commitment in the process of revising the AU Plan of Action on Cultural and Creative Industries. In her statement of support, she said the Republic of Zimbabwe will continue to provide its support to enable African cultures and creative industries to thrive.