TotalEnergies Exploration & Production President Arnaud Breuillac Commits to African Energy Week in Cape Town, Drives African Exploration Narrative

Active in more than 130 countries worldwide and with an extensive footprint across the African continent, TotalEnergies is one of Africa’s top oil explorers and producers – producing more than 900,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019. TotalEnergies remains committed to exploring Africa with several large-scale E&P projects, and Breuillac’s participation at AEW 2021 will only enhance the company’s objectives in this area. Notably, the French oil major’s production in sub-Saharan Africa predominantly focuses on Angola, Nigeria, the Congo and Gabon - the Gulf of Guinea makes up 25% of the company’s production. With existing exploration stakes in the Gulf of Guinea, the company has redirected its attention to exploration within West Africa – through stakes in Mauritania, Senegal, Guinea and Côte d'ivoire – as well in Southern Africa with stakes in Namibia and South Africa. If early seismic data is to be believed, compared to Angola there is equal, if not even more, promise in new discoveries offshore Namibia. Currently, all eyes are on Total’s possibly play-opening Venus 1- prospect, which may turn out to be the largest discovery in Africa in a decade. An ultra-deepwater well in the Orange Basin, which straddles the border with South Africa, Venus-1 is thought to have at least 2 billion barrels of oil in place. If Venus-1 is successful, it’s like to attract even more attention to the area. Fortunately, the Namibian government’s oil-friendly policies make it easy for foreign companies to do business there. The fiscal regime is positive, and the state-owned oil company, the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR), is a cooperative partner. It also helps that Namibia is politically stable and has some of the best-developed infrastructure on the continent, including a modern electricity distribution grid. Like its neighbors to the west, South Africa has been the site of considerable excitement over frontier discoveries, including Total’s Brulpadda, which opened up the Outeniqua basin in 2019. Brulpadda is considered a world-class oil and gas play that holds as much as 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent of gas and condensate light oil.