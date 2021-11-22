TotalEnergies Sign Multiple Agreements at the Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2021

During a dedicated signing ceremony on day one of the inaugural event, Patrick Pouyanné, CEO of TotalEnergies, signed an agreement with H.E. Ramadan Boujnah, Acting Prime Minister of Libya, for the development of solar projects in the country. The agreement is designed to strengthen the strategic partnership between TotalEnergies and the country, enabling the further development of Libya’s significant renewable energy resources. In addition to driving oil and gas developments, TotalEnergies is committed to enhancing its renewable energy portfolio, and thus, through expansion projects in Libya’s solar industry, the company is focused on driving the energy transition while increasing access to electricity in Libya.