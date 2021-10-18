Tunisia Wins the Africa Cup Tournament

After a few run ins to Cote d’Ivoire’s killer tackles Tunisia quickly adapted and upped their fast passing game sending the ball out wide onto the wing and bringing in their first try in the first eight minutes by No. 14 Ranim Madouri. After that Tunisia hit their stride and became like a well oiled machine, moving the ball forward with a much longer game.

The Tunisian team showed greater unity as a team than they had done in their first match against Senegal. Despite being occasionally snarled up in Cote d’Ivoire’s tackles and scrums Tunisia kept up the pressure with a fast paced technical game

After Madouri’s try, No. 10 Ameni Ben Salem scored a perfect conversion. For the rest of the match she proved herself to be a precise and effective penalty and conversion kicker. Madouri’s confidence was visibly growing, as she put in some spectacular turns of speed. Realizing that she never had to eat dirt, she dodged and weaved around Cote d’Ivoire’s defenders to score. In her final scoring run of the first half, she sprinted in a perfect arc to score on her feet, leaving Cote d’Ivoire’s defenders lumbering in her wake.

At the end of the first half Tunisia had scored 30 points with Cote d’Ivoire having failed to even get the ball far up enough the field to dream of scoring a try.

Tunisia’s team manager Abdelaziz Chaouachi Was pleased with Tunisia’s strong showing in the first half, he “the team is now getting used to playing 15s, now the ball is moving as it should, it’s about how the players move, but about how the ball moves,” he said.

In the second half, Cote d’Ivoire seemed more assertive trying to the push the push up the field faster but Tunisia quickly took control of the ball to score another try in under four minutes of play.

For the early part of the second half it was a try/conversion killer combo by Madouri getting balls over the line and Ben Salem kicking them across the bar.

After a series of substitutions it was No. 16 Abire Dhaheri, a late substitution who brought home the next try and No. 11 Rihab Hamouda, but it was the kicking machine Ben Salem who launched the conversions over the bar, to bring the final score to 61-0 to Tunisia.

Tunisia’s team coach, Malick Tcha-Tchibara said that Tunisia’s win was down to the new skills they had developed “they improved their communication, it was much clearer, it is easier to play when communication is clear, they decided to work hard and to go deep and move the ball.”

A jubilant captain, No. 9 Meriem Mekni could not stop smiling after wining, said “we had a strategy to play long, because we saw that Cote d”Ivoire play a very close short game with tackles, so we went deep and wide.”

Abdelaziz Chaouachi said “that after the game against Senegal Tunisia ranked 32 in the world, we are hoping that this tournament win will take us into the top 20.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Rugby Africa.

For more images: https://bit.ly/3lRHZFg

For media enquiries please contact: E: Rugby@apo-opa.com

Women’s Rugby in Africa: On the African continent, women’s rugby has seen tremendous growth. In the last decade it increased from 50 000 female players in 2012, to over 260 000 in 2018. For this tremendous growth to continue, strong leadership in women’s rugby needs to continue, the Women’s Executive Leadership Scholarship is one of the tools that will enable this. Africa will also be well represented when South Africa participates in the next rugby World Cup women in New Zealand in 2021 and Kenya in the Olympic Games.

About Rugby Africa: Created in 1986, Rugby Africa, previously the African Confederation of Rugby (Confédération Africaine de Rugby – CAR), is one of the six regional associations composing World Rugby ( www.WorldRugby.org ), the international organization responsible for the governing of Rugby Union and Rugby Sevens. Rugby Africa unites all African countries which play rugby union, rugby sevens, and women’s rugby. Rugby Africa organizes the qualifying competition for the Rugby World Cup, and Africa Sevens, a qualifying competition for the Olympic Games. Rugby Africa has 39 members unions. Website: www.RugbyAfrique.com .

Media files