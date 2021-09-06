U.S. Forces Participate in Exercise Bright Star in Egypt

“This exercise is an important professional development tool to test and validate concepts, procedures, and tactics. More broadly, they enable militaries to grow capabilities, and prepare to quickly respond to demanding crisis situations,” said Maj. Gen. Steven J. deMilliano, Director of Exercises and Training Directorate, United States Central Command.

The scenario for this year will test each country’s ability to work together to address regional challenges across air, land, sea and cyber domains. The exercise construct will consist of a field training exercise with a combined-arms live-fire exercise, command post exercise and a senior leader seminar to facilitate information sharing from the tactical to the strategic levels.

Exercise Bright Star builds on the strategic security relationship between Egypt and the United States, which plays a leading role in regional security and efforts to combat the spread of extremism.The first Bright Star exercise took place in 1980 with this year being the 17th iteration.

