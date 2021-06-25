USAID provides more than $97 million in additional urgently needed humanitarian assistance to countries impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

This funding includes:
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Assistant to the Administrator Sarah Charles announced during the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Humanitarian Affairs Segment more than $97 million in additional assistance to respond to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa, nearly $83 million of which is dedicated to address growing COVID-related food insecurity. This new funding will provide urgently needed food and nutrition assistance, health care, protection services, and psychosocial support for people in seven countries across Africa.
To date, USAID has provided more than $1.5 billion in humanitarian assistance to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic around the world. USAID will continue to work alongside partners to provide life-saving assistance to meet urgent needs in communities affected, as well as help them prepare for future outbreaks.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).
