WiFlix signs partnership agreement with Ignite Media Group and Nerasol to scale content distribution in Ghana

WiFlix offers premium content at affordable price points and this partnership with Ignite Media Group and Nerasol will increase the diversity and volume of exciting entertainment content that is available to its subscribers

Under the Agreement, Ignite Media Group that operates Metro TV, Original TV and Original FM will co-create viewing content for the Wi-Flix platform while Nerasol will integrate an additional payment solution for Wi-flix services and promote it on its available digital channels.

Pulse Ghana

In addition, Metro TV shall be enrolled as a channel on Wi-flix and will now be available for viewing to thousands of its subscribers in Africa and the diaspora.

Speaking at the Agreement signing ceremony, Bright Yeboah, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Wi-flix commended Ignite Media Group for its engaging content and exuded optimism that subscribers will love it. “We currently have over 30,000 hours of rich and entertaining content available on Wi-flix. The content that Metro TV creates is entertaining and educative and our subscribers will enjoy it”, he noted.

“We are excited to partner with content providers across Africa to enable them to monetize their work and will pursue more collaborations going forward”, he added.

The partnership is in line with Wi-flix’s vision to expand the distribution of authentic African and global content through on demand video and Live TV channels.

Following the signing, Mr. Kayode Akintemi, Managing Director of Ignite Media Group, said, “As Metro TV, we are glad to be partnering with Wi-flix. We always endeavour to produce amazing programmes every day and believe that this partnership will scale the distribution of our content and elevate our brand to the next level”.

On his part, Mr. Daniel Maafo, Managing Director of Nerasol Limited said, “This partnership is timely, and we are glad that our payment platforms will enable Wi-flix to continue deepening its footprint in Africa by enabling seamless and secure transactions by subscribers”.

Pulse Ghana

Noting that traditional TV is evolving Mr. Samuel Ofori-Gyampoh, COO of the Jospong ICT Group charged the Ignite Media Group to continue developing even more compelling content that appeals to a much wider audience.

“As you pursue co-production with Wi-flix, think of how this partnership can help with capacity building in the industry and talent development”, he emphasized.

Subscription fees for Wi-flix are 0.5pesewas daily, GHS 3 weekly or GHS 9 monthly.