New GIPC CEO meets staff, outlines vision for growth

The newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Mr Simon Madjie, has met with management and staff to familiarise himself with the team and share his vision for the organisation.

Mr Madjie, who received a warm welcome from the Centre, acknowledged the team’s remarkable efforts over the years in enhancing its services but emphasised that more work remains to be done.

First on his list is the goal of strengthening collaboration with key ministries and government agencies to create a more cohesive approach to attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the country. By fostering stronger partnerships, he aims to streamline processes, align national development priorities with investor interests, and ultimately drive sustainable economic growth.

He also outlined plans to map investment opportunities in every district across the country to effectively market them to prospective investors during the Centre’s sensitisation tours. As part of this strategy, he aims to have regional directors in all 16 regions to oversee the project. “It is very important that in our investment promotion efforts, we speak about the country’s opportunities with specific data, not generic assertions,” he opined.

Mr Madjie further revealed plans to establish an 'AfCFTA Desk' at GIPC to coordinate the Centre’s efforts in promoting and leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area. He believes this will provide a more structured approach to positioning Ghana for investments under the promising regional trade pact.

He also highlighted plans to continue and finalise the review of the GIPC Act, initiated under the previous leadership, while improving the Centre’s turnaround time for key registration processes. He added that some of GIPC’s activities will be realigned and repurposed to take full advantage of the government’s 24-hour economy policy.

“I intend to build the capacity of the GIPC team to ensure that we all have the required skillset for the future we want to create. It is crucial that we work collaboratively – both internally as a team and externally with partners to move the country forward,” the CEO told the staff.

He concluded his address by urging them to support the comprehensive drive to inform both local and global investors that “Ghana is Open for Business” and ready to solidify its position as a regional business powerhouse.

The meeting was attended by the former CEO, Mr Yofi Grant, who ceremonially handed over to Mr Madjie. Mr Grant expressed his gratitude to the management and staff for their support during his tenure. He also urged them to extend their unwavering support to the new CEO to help achieve the organisation’s goals under the new leadership.

Mr Simon Madjie was appointed CEO of GIPC by H.E. John Dramani Mahama, replacing Dr Bernice Makafui, who was reassigned to the Presidency as a Presidential Staffer.