‘Akufo-Addo has ruined the NPP; I’m glad he’s been humiliated’ – A Plus

Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has ignited widespread debate with his scathing critique of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking during an interview on GHOne TV, the independent MP-elect for Gomoa Central expressed delight over the NPP’s defeat in the 2024 general elections, attributing the outcome to Akufo-Addo’s leadership.

According to A Plus, the president’s actions have severely damaged the party’s reputation. “Akufo-Addo has destroyed the NPP. The general outcome of the election is a great one. Akufo-Addo has been humiliated, and I am so excited about it,” he remarked.

The musician-turned-politician lambasted the president’s policies and governance, highlighting the administration’s inability to address the needs of Ghanaians. He cited issues such as corruption and the mismanagement of education, particularly the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy. “All they know is Free SHS, but what else? His government stole everything from us and didn’t listen to the people,” he argued.

A Plus also celebrated his personal victory, having defeated the incumbent NPP MP, Nana Eyiah Quansah, in Gomoa Central. He secured 14,277 votes compared to Quansah’s 11,637.

On his future political alignment, A Plus stated that he is still considering his options and is in talks with both the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC). However, he emphasised that his main priority remains the development of Gomoa Central. “I will make a decision based on which party can best serve the interests of my constituents,” he said.