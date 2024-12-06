Ghanaian artistes who 'cashed' during 2024 political party rallies

Several Ghanaian artistes played significant roles during the 2024 election season, with many performing at political rallies and events. Here’s a detailed overview of their contributions and involvement:

King Paluta

Known for his creative wordplay and engaging performances, King Paluta lent his musical prowess to energise political gatherings. His versatility as a rapper made his performances stand out, captivating audiences across different regions.

Praye

The evergreen music group Praye, known for hits like Angelina, was a favourite choice for political events. Their vibrant performances appealed to both young and older audiences, making them a valuable addition to rallies.

Samini

Samini, one of Ghana's high-profile dancehall artistes, performed at multiple political events, showcasing his stagecraft and crowd-pulling abilities. His involvement highlighted his continuing influence in the entertainment industry.

Nacee

Nacee, a renowned gospel musician, brought a spiritual dimension to the rallies. His songs, which often combine worship with messages of hope, resonated well with party supporters seeking inspiration.

Olive The boy

A rising star, Olive The Boy used the political stage to gain visibility. His performances during rallies demonstrated his growing appeal in the music scene.

This talented duo brought dynamic energy to their performances, captivating crowds with their harmonious voices and engaging stage presence.

Diana Asamoah

A gospel legend, Diana Asamoah performed spiritually uplifting songs that helped inspire hope and unity among party faithful. Her presence underscored the importance of faith in Ghanaian political culture.

Sefa

For many of these artistes, performing at political rallies was a strategic business decision rather than an expression of political allegiance. As highlighted by musician Akwaboah, such engagements provide financial opportunities, helping artistes expand their brand while remaining neutral in terms of party loyalty.

This year’s elections further demonstrated the evolving relationship between Ghana’s music and politics, with artistes playing a significant role in shaping the atmosphere of political campaigns.