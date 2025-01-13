'I married her without love': Gomez defends dumping wife for ‘rich’ TikToker Sexy Vida

It will be recalled that in March 2024, a woman appeared on Oyerepa FM’s Auntie Naa programme, claiming that a popular TikToker, Sexy Vida, had "snatched" her husband, Gomez.

Shortly after, Sexy Vida, who is based in Belgium, returned to Ghana to marry Gomez.

However, after receiving backlash on social media for allegedly taking another woman’s husband, the man at the centre of the controversy has shared his side of the story.

In an interview with Delay, Gomez denied claims that Sexy Vida took him away from his first wife, explaining that their marriage ended the moment his first wife publicly aired their issues on Auntie Naa’s show.

Gomez further explained the foundation of his marriage to his first wife, admitting that their union was not based on love.

"Her calmness caught my attention. Her calmness, especially in the midst of her feisty friends, got to me. And her body stature at the time – she was slim, and I liked slim women," he said.

"Honestly, I didn’t marry her because of love. I married her because of her calmness and appearance. When we were together, she got pregnant, so she had to give birth."

He continued, "The circumstances of our marriage were that when she got pregnant, her father drove her to my place."

At this point, Delay interrupted and asked if he was forced to marry her.

Gomez replied, "Yes." Delay then asked, "Did she know you didn’t marry her because of love?"

Gomez responded, "She knows." Delay followed up, "Did you ever tell her that you loved her?" Gomez answered, "Yes, but not from my heart – more from my head."

When asked if his first wife knew that his "I love you" was deceptive, Gomez said, "I can’t tell." Delay asked, "Do you think she loved you?" ."Yeah, she loved me," he replied.

Delay then questioned why Gomez misled his first wife and suggested that it could indicate he might treat his new wife in the same way.

"Why did you mislead her that way? I’m sure you tell your new wife you love her too, but it comes from your head, not your heart, just like you did with your first wife," Delay asked.

Gomez explained, "I stayed with her without loving her. I did it because of the kids. I could’ve just fulfilled my responsibilities as a man. My actions told her several times that I loved her, and I’m sure she’ll tell you that."

Sexy Vida, Gomez’s new wife, who was sitting attentively, also shared her side of the story.

She firmly rejected the claims that she had "snatched" him from his ex-wife.

"I didn’t destroy his marriage. His ex-wife did by taking the matter to the public and embarrassing the man and his entire family. I wanted the man, so if she ended the marriage, I was happy to accept it. I’m proud that she gave him to me for free," she said.

Gomez narrated that he met Sexy Vida when she returned to Ghana from Belgium and requested bodyguards. At the time, Gomez, a fitness instructor, was one of the men who came to her house for the role.

Sexy Vida, who knew Gomez was her type from the moment she saw him, pursued him, and they eventually started dating. Their relationship led to their recent marriage.

Gomez now resides in Ghana, while Sexy Vida lives in Belgium.

Despite Gomez’s separation from his first wife, they are still legally married, and he regularly visits his three children, who live with their grandmother.

Sexy Vida, his new wife, also has nine children from her previous marriage.