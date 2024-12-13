'No man can kill me unless God allows it' – Prince David Osei responds to death threats

Ghanaian actor and politician Prince David Osei has sent a strong message to his critics, vowing to defend himself against attacks following his support for his political party in the recent elections.

In an exclusive interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, Prince David Osei addressed the backlash he received on social media after his verified X account allegedly made disparaging comments about President-Elect John Dramani Mahama.

"One thing I know for sure is no man can kill me unless God allows it, but I’ll also defend myself because Ghana belongs to all of us, and I’m not afraid of anybody," he stated emphatically.

Prince David Osei stressed the importance of respecting differing opinions, highlighting that everyone has the right to their political affiliation. "If I support a political ideology and someone stays at home and feels it’s right to attack me, I’ll defend myself because they also support a political party," he added.

The actor’s comments followed intense criticism over an alleged Twitter post by individuals managing his X account, in which President-Elect Mahama was described as a "drunkard." The now-deleted post triggered widespread backlash, leading Prince to issue an apology, although he denied being the author of the offensive comment.

Explaining the situation, Prince revealed that during the election period, he had distanced himself from his phones due to the disappointment and stress of the results. "Normally, when the bullying starts, I leave my phones with my cousins or friends," he explained.

He recounted waking up to reports of insulting remarks attributed to him. Upon investigation, he discovered that individuals handling his account had responded provocatively to attackers on social media. Although they deleted the post, it had already gone viral, leading to death threats and further criticism.

"Because it was coming from my page, I came out to apologise and said I was sorry. People were calling my phone consistently with death threats," he said. Despite his apology, Prince reiterated that the offending comments did not reflect his values, emphasising that it was not in his nature to insult elderly people.