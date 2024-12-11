Prince David Osei shifts blame for 'drunkard' comment about Mahama: 'It was my cousins'

Ghanaian actor and vocal supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Prince David Osei, has offered a public apology after facing backlash for referring to President-elect John Dramani Mahama as a “drunkard” in a controversial social media post.

The apology comes amid widespread criticism of the actor’s comments, which many Ghanaians deemed disrespectful and unbecoming of a public figure.

Speaking on Hitz FM during an interview with Andy Dosty, Prince David Osei clarified the circumstances that led to the post, attributing the incident to his cousins. According to the actor, while he initially posted a congratulatory message to John Mahama following his election victory, he later left his phone unattended. During this time, his cousins allegedly took over his device and responded to critical comments under the post, including the now-infamous “drunkard” remark.

I left my phone to my cousins after my congratulatory post, so they were the ones who responded to the attacks under my post, Prince David Osei explained on air.

He further expressed regret over the entire situation, emphasising that he did not intend to disrespect the President-elect. He maintained that while he supports political discourse, it should always remain respectful and constructive, especially when addressing leadership figures.

This clarification follows days of public outrage and calls for accountability. Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to condemn the actor, arguing that his apology does not absolve him of responsibility. Critics have suggested that as a public figure, Prince David Osei must ensure that any content published under his name reflects his values and respects Ghana’s political decorum.