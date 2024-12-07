Stonebwoy rides back to Ashaiman to cast his vote in ongoing 2024 elections

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artiste Stonebwoy made a notable return to, Ashaiman, to participate in the 2024 general elections.

Renowned for his unwavering connection to his roots, the multiple award-winning musician arrived at a polling station in the constituency riding a motorbike, drawing admiration from onlookers for his down-to-earth demeanour.

Dressed casually, Stonebwoy blended seamlessly with other voters as he queued to exercise his civic responsibility. His presence highlighted the importance of voter participation, particularly for public figures who inspire their fans to engage in the democratic process.

After months of vibrant political campaigns and rallies, millions of Ghanaians are heading to the polls today, Saturday, 7 December 2024, to elect a new President and Members of Parliament across 276 constituencies in the country's 16 regions.

This marks the ninth election in Ghana's Fourth Republic. As early as 7:00 a.m., hundreds of voters had queued at various polling stations, waiting patiently to cast their ballots. Voting is expected to conclude by 5:00 p.m.

Other Election Developments

In a separate incident, Police arrested a young man at a polling station in Atwima Foase for allegedly possessing 76 ballot papers. Footage exclusively obtained by Onua FM showed the suspect being restrained by law enforcement officers. The man, seen in handcuffs, attracted a crowd of onlookers, and the incident has sparked public outrage.

The video, shared on Onua FM’s official Instagram page, has drawn widespread criticism, with many Ghanaians voicing concerns about electoral malpractice and its impact on the credibility of the polls.