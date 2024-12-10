Taptap Send resumes operations to Ghana

Taptap Send, a leading money transfer company, has resumed its operations to Ghana and a month-long pause due to regulatory directive by the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

The company’s operations to Ghana was suspended between November 8 and December 8, 2024 because BoG said TapTap Send operated an offshore cedi wallet, which violated the banking and foreign exchange laws of Ghana.

The temporary directive from the central bank also ordered all regulated financial institutions who are partners of TapTap Send to unplug the company for the one month period.

But in a statement dated December 9, 2024, the company said Bank of Ghana lifted the suspension on December 4, 2024, ahead of the one month deadline initially envisaged, thereby enabling Taptap Send to resume its much-loved money transfer service the Ghanaian diaspora have come to know and trust.

The company therefore told customers “…you can now resume sending money from the UK, Europe, Canada, United States of America and the UAE to your loved ones in Ghana with immediate effect. We understand how important it is for you to stay connected and support your family, and we’re thrilled to bring this service back.”

Head of TapTap Send Africa, Darryl Mawutor Abraham, said “We are excited to resume transfers to Ghana for the thousands of Ghanaians who have come to rely on Taptap Send for their money transfers in the past years.”

He added, “We truly appreciate the patience, love, support and understanding of our customers during the suspension period and we are committed to serving the Ghanaian diaspora in full compliance with all applicable regulations.”