Akuapem Poloo wins Discovery of the Year at 2024 Ghana Movie Awards

Popular Ghanaian actress and socialite, Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo has been crowned the Discovery of the Year at the just-ended 2024 edition of the Ghana Movie Awards on January 18, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre.
Akuapem Poloo was awarded for her incredible performance in the movie ‘Widow’s Gift’, which was directed and produced by Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim.
Akuapem Poloo was competing for the award alongside fellow actors Frank Ntiamoah, Mawuena Azumah, Augustina Aboabo, Sherit Adu, Quesh and Martina Dwamenq.
Presented by Ramsey Noah and Jackie Appiah, Akuapem received the award, expressing heartfelt gratitude first to God and to the event’s organisers. She also thanked Juliet Ibrahim for the opportunity to be part of the movie.
To be nominated, I would say a big thanks to Allah and then I would say thank you to Juliet Ibrahim for casting me for Widow’s Gift and then, thank you, Ghana Movie Awards, thank you Mr Fred for believing in me. Thank you to all the producers who believed in me and cast me got movies,’ she said.
Akuapem Poloo’s acting achievement is a milestone in her career in the spotlight, having faced many setbacks in life before.
Discovery of the Year Award is used to recognise exceptionally new talents in the movie industry.
Attendance at the awards ceremony included stellar Ghanaian and Nigerian actors, Jackie Appiah, Ramsey Noah, Adjetey Annang and Jim Ike.