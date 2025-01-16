All you need to know about Dzifa Gomashie, Minister designate for Tourism

Renowned Ghanaian actress, producer, screenwriter, and politician, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has been appointed as the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts by President John Dramani Mahama.

The announcement, made on January 16, 2025, positions Gomashie to bring her vast experience and passion for the creative arts to revitalise Ghana's cultural landscape.

In addition to acting, Dzifa produced and wrote scripts for By The Fire Side, a Ghanaian Television program aimed at promoting literacy and storytelling among children. She also hosted Agya Pa, a show celebrating Ghanaian male role models as fathers and professionals.

Dzifa holds an impressive academic record, including:

Her commitment to the creative arts is reflected in her role as the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts from 2013 to 2017, where she worked to uphold Ghana’s Cultural Policy Document, promoting cultural heritage for national development.

In 2020, Dzifa Gomashie made history by becoming the first female Member of Parliament for Ketu South in the southern Volta Region during the Fourth Republic. She retained her seat in the 2024 elections with overwhelming support.

Beyond her political and artistic roles, Dzifa has dedicated herself to empowering women, children, and youth through Values for Life (VFL-GHANA), a non-governmental organisation she led to improve lives through arts, culture, tourism, and digital innovations.

Dzifa also runs a restaurant, Mama Dzifa’s Kitchen, at Ashaley Botwe, offering patrons a taste of Ghana’s rich culinary heritage.