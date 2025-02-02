Behind the Scenes: Drama at the Ghana Movie Awards

#Featuredpost

Here’s the real tea from the Ghana Movie Awards—something the organisers have clearly tried to keep quiet to avoid bad press. But as someone who witnessed it firsthand, let me spill.

So, Jim Iyke had an unexpected moment with actor Gideon Okeke.He reportedly worked with him on an Amazon original project he recently executive produced. From what I’ve heard, there were unresolved issues between them, and apparently, Gideon had been on social media discrediting Jim. He allegedly said jim spent only a fraction of the 2.5m dollars budget he was paid for the film as cast and crew were shabbily treated. It was also alleged Gideon lost his cool.at some point during filming and insulted Jim's parents which annoyed him to no end. When Jim spotted him at the event, he decided to confront him—calmly but directly.

It was clear Jim had had enough of the guy’s antics. While his tone was controlled, you could tell he was upset and wanted to set the record straight. Things took an awkward turn when voices were raised, and Jim's bodyguard allegedly dragged Gideon outside. In the melee jim reached into his jacket at a point, and a few people assumed the worst, thinking he was pulling out a weapon.

Thankfully, director Moses Inwang stepped in to calm Jim down, and Ramsey Noauh took the opportunity to whisk Gideon into a nearby vehicle before things got out of hand.

The organisers acted like nothing had happened, probably to keep the drama from overshadowing the event. But if you were there, you could feel the tension in the air.

It's believed that Jim, who's notorious for not attending public events and likes to live an obsessively private life, only attended the event to corner Gideon with the intention of resolving the matter for good or worse.

He maintained his composure after the situation and left the event immediately after Gideon got away.

We're all relieved the incident transpired without major issues. I hope between Ramsey and Moses, they might be able to broker a resolution between the two men.

Nobody wins in a feud.

Jim handled himself with composure despite the obvious frustration. It’s clear he wanted to address the situation without making a scene, but let’s be real—there’s always going to be some drama lurking in the entertainment world