Black Sherif’s ‘Lord I’m Amazed’ debuts at No. 10 on UK Afrobeat chart

Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif has once again proven his dominance in the global music scene as his latest single, ‘Lord I’m Amazed’, debuted at No. 10 on the official UK Afrobeat chart in its first week.

Released on January 9, 2024, which coincided with his birthday, the song quickly resonated with fans worldwide. It became the most Shazamed song in Ghana during its debut week and topped the Apple Music Top 100 Ghana chart. The track has also made waves on digital streaming platforms across Africa and Europe.

Renowned for his expressive artistry, Black Sherif blends gospel-inspired melodies with personal reflections in ‘Lord I’m Amazed’. The song reflects his struggles, successes, and faith, conveyed through heartfelt melodies and rich musical arrangement.

Following the success of his Zaama Disco Concert in Accra last December—where 23,000 fans gathered at the Untamed Empire—Black Sherif is gearing up for his sophomore album, Iron Boy. The project is expected to explore deeper themes of perseverance, growth, and breaking new frontiers while maintaining the raw energy that has made him a household name.