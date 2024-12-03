Shatta Wale buys plush home for his mother following recent criticisms

Media personality and artiste manager Sammy Flex has revealed that Shatta Wale has purchased a plush new home for his mother, Madam Elsie Evelyn Avemegah, following their recent issues.

The dancehall artiste faced heavy criticism after Madam Elsie alleged that he had neglected her for over ten years and had ceased communication. Madam Elsie, who appeared emotional during an interview, disclosed that she was battling a severe illness and was under the care of her sister and niece, Sharita Aheteku. She also appealed to the public for financial support to meet her medical and personal needs.

Her allegations prompted a response from Shatta Wale, who criticised her publicly while praising his late stepmother, Madam Stella Gasu. However, the relationship seems to have been mended.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sammy Flex announced that Shatta Wale had resolved his issues with his mother and purchased a new plush home for her at Abokobi. According to Sammy Flex, the dancehall star spent a significant amount of money on a three-bedroom apartment in a luxurious community after consulting some prominent associates.

Sammy Flex showcased the interior and exterior of the new house, explaining how he facilitated Madam Elsie’s relocation. The artiste manager added that he decided to go public with the details of the house to address criticism Shatta Wale faced for gifting GH₵20,000 to fellow artiste Priscilla Osei and her mother.