You will suffer more ‘doom' if they vote for Bawumia - KSM warms Ghanaians

Renowned Ghanaian media personality, Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM), has issued a stern warning to Ghanaians ahead of the December 7 general elections.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, KSM, an outspoken critic of the current government, reiterated his commitment to advocating for democracy and improved living conditions for citizens amid the country’s ongoing economic challenges.

However, he cautioned that if the current administration is re-elected, Ghanaians should prepare for even greater hardships.

“If this election is free, fair, and transparent, and Ghanaians choose Bawumia as their man, I promise you, you will see more. You will see more arrogance, more impunity, and more corruption, which have plagued us over the past eight years,” KSM warned.

He added that those who support such an outcome would have to accept the consequences without complaint.

“And your mouths will be sealed, so you won’t be able to say anything,” he emphasised.

KSM passionately urged Ghanaians to pursue change, describing the country’s current state as dire.

“The country has been muddied. The country has been deprived. The country needs to be rescued,” he lamented.