Dj Loft headlines Apple Music Africa now mix for April

In a groundbreaking moment for Ghanaian music, Solomon Obeng, popularly known as DJ Loft has etched his name in history as the first local Ghanaian DJ to be featured in Apple Music’s prestigious Africa Now Mix series.

“When I received the DM from the Apple Music Executive, I was honestly shocked. I never expected it, and I feel incredibly honoured to be selected as the first Ghanaian DJ in this series,” says DJ Loft. “I’ve been doing mixes for years now, and to see how far I’ve come with it, it’s a dream come true.”

Even though DJ Loft was given the pre-curated playlist for the Africa Now mix series, he has been able to produce a truly exceptional masterpiece. Seamlessly blending and reimagining it into a stunning mashup. Transforming what could have been a routine set into a phenomenal work of art. Some of Africa’s most renowned DJs, including Dj Spinall , TXC, Dj Zinhle, Oskido,DJames , and DJ Consequence, have graced the Africa Now Mix series. Now, DJ Loft stands as a trailblazer, proudly representing Ghana on this influential platform.

For over a decade, DJ Loft has mastered his craft, captivating audiences across the globe with mixes that create unforgettable experiences resonating with listeners worldwide. His Cups and Bass mixes, alongside MC/Hypeman Kojo Manuel, have been making waves not only in Ghana but also internationally. Just three years ago, DJ Loft made waves by being featured on the international Ebro Show—a testament to his global appeal.

Dj Loft’s accolades further solidify his place in the DJing elite, winning the Mixtape of the Year award for three consecutive years at the Ghana DJ Awards(2021–2023). He’s also been recognized as Mobile DJ of the Year and Event DJ of the Year, and in 2023, he was crowned Best DJ at the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA. With each award, DJ Loft continues to raise the bar for what it means to be an innovative, boundary-pushing DJ.

In his own words, DJ Loft describes his Africa Now Mix as “a celebration of the heartbeat of our continent—a powerful fusion of Afrobeats, Amapiano, Afro-House, and African Hip-Hop. It blends rhythms, bars, and vibes that are shaping the new wave of African sound. This mix is a reflection of our stories, woven together through sound. It’s a nonstop vibe, straight from Africa to the world!”