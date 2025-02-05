Ghana’s two-time Grammy-winning producer GuiltyBeatz: All you need to know

Ghanaian music producer Roland Banful, popularly known as GuiltyBeatz, has emerged as a leading figure in the global music scene, with his significant contributions to Grammy-winning projects and collaborations with some of the world’s biggest artistes.

GuiltyBeatz recently won his second Grammy Award for his work on Nigerian singer Tems’ hit song Love Me Jeje, which secured the Best African Music Performance award at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards held on 2nd February 2025 in Los Angeles.

Visibly thrilled, GuiltyBeatz joined Tems on stage to accept the award and later shared his gratitude on social media, captioning a video of the moment: “All Glory to God.” This milestone not only cements his career achievements but also highlights Ghana’s growing influence on the global music stage.

A Remarkable Grammy Journey

GuiltyBeatz has had a notable presence at the Grammys, with nominations spanning categories such as Best Global Music Album for Tems’ Born in the Wild, Best R&B Song for Burning (a collaboration with Tems), and Best Progressive R&B Album for Kehlani’s Crash.

His earlier Grammy recognition includes producing Move for Beyoncé’s Renaissance album, which won four awards at the 65th Grammy Awards. He also worked on Beyoncé’s Lion King: The Gift album in 2019, producing three tracks: Already featuring Shatta Wale, Keys to the Kingdom featuring Tiwa Savage and Mr Eazi, and Find Your Way Back (Circle of Life). These tracks earned him nominations at the 2020 Grammys.

According to Grammy rules, the Album of the Year award is shared among artists, producers, and engineers/mixers who contribute to more than 50% of the album’s playing time. Contributors working on less than 50% are eligible for a Winners Certificate. This underscores the importance of producers like GuiltyBeatz, who play a pivotal role in crafting award-winning projects.

Born in Palermo, Italy, GuiltyBeatz has established himself as one of Ghana’s most celebrated DJs and record producers. He is renowned for hits such as Akwaaba featuring Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo, and Patapaa, Bad Girl by Jesse Jagz featuring Wizkid, and Sample You by Mr Eazi.

Summary of Achievements:

Won Best African Music Performance for Love Me Jeje at the 67th Grammys.

Contributed to Beyoncé’s Renaissance and Lion King: The Gift albums.

Earned Grammy nominations across multiple categories, including Best Global Music Album and Album of the Year.

Renowned for producing hit songs such as Akwaaba, Bad Girl, and Sample You.

Continues to showcase Ghana’s talent on the global music stage.