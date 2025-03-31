I paid people to fast for me because I can't - Bukom Banku

Ghanaian boxer-turned-musician Bukom Banku has revealed that he did not observe the Ramadan fast this year—not due to health reasons, but simply because he couldn’t go without food.

In an interview on Max TV, the outspoken entertainer admitted that fasting was not something he could handle, so instead, he found an alternative way to participate in the holy month.

This year’s fasting was successful. Those who embarked on it really did it well. I am a Muslim, but I have told Ghanaians that I cannot fast. So, I gave people money to fast on my behalf.

Ramadan, a sacred period in Islam, is marked by fasting from dawn to sunset, intense prayer, and reflection. While certain exemptions exist for those unable to fast due to valid reasons, Bukom Banku made it clear that his decision was simply a personal preference. His stomach just cannot handle the hunger.

When I wake up in the morning and I have not eaten, I don’t like it. It gives me stomach issues. I know myself better than anyone else.

According to him, his approach—sponsoring others to fast and pray for him—is accepted within Islamic teachings, and his community members have come to understand his stance over the years.

Despite not fasting, he emphasised that he fully supported those who did and was committed to upholding the values of Ramadan in his own way.