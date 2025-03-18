Kwaku Manu shocked at Mahama and brother Ibrahim’s humility despite their wealth

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has expressed deep admiration for the humility of former President John Dramani Mahama and his brother, renowned businessman Ibrahim Mahama, despite their considerable wealth and social status.

Reflecting on their consistent display of respect towards others, including critics, Kwaku Manu questioned the kind of upbringing and values that shaped the two brothers.

I have never witnessed this level of humility before. Who raised them? They treat everyone with equal respect, he stated.

He cited a recent event where former President Mahama was seen warmly shaking hands with journalist Okatakyie Afrifa, a known critic, as a clear testament to his tolerant and respectful nature.

According to Kwaku Manu, such conduct is a powerful example of grace and humility—qualities that are especially important for those in public office or positions of influence.

Ibrahim Mahama behind the wheel sparks debate

The humility of the Mahama brothers has recently drawn further public attention following a viral video that stirred conversation across Ghana. The footage captured Ibrahim Mahama driving his brother, former President John Dramani Mahama, during an official visit to flood-hit communities in Ketu South.

The incident, which took place on 7 March 2025, prompted a national debate regarding presidential protocols, the appropriateness of family involvement in state affairs, and legal provisions surrounding who is permitted to operate official vehicles for the head of state.

The video showed Ibrahim Mahama at the wheel of the lead car in the presidential convoy—marked with a State Emblem in place of a number plate—though it remains unclear whether the president was actually in that specific vehicle.

The video drew mixed reactions. Critics argued that allowing a relative—especially one who holds business contracts with the state—to drive the president blurred ethical boundaries and violated standards of political impartiality.

Supporters, on the other hand, viewed the act as a heartfelt gesture of humility and brotherhood, applauding Ibrahim Mahama for demonstrating closeness and solidarity with his sibling, despite the formality of the occasion.

