Kweku Flick recounts how he outsmarted a fraudster after being scammed in Kumasi

Ghanaian musician Kweku Flick has revealed a surprising tale from his teenage years involving a phone scam and his bold act of revenge.

The "Money" hitmaker shared the experience during an interview on the Okukuseku Talk Show with actress and host Emelia Brobbey. He recalled how, while in his final year of Junior High School (JHS 3), he fell victim to a swindler in Kumasi's bustling Adum PZ area.

Scammed with a fake phone

According to Flick, it was his first time visiting Adum PZ to purchase footwear when a stranger approached him with what appeared to be an irresistible phone deal.

Someone approached me and tried selling a phone to me; he said he was in a hurry, so I should quickly buy it. So, I swapped my phone along with some of my school fees, which I had on me, he recounted.

To his dismay, when he eventually opened the package, he discovered he had been deceived.

By the time I finally opened the package, it was floor tiles that had been glued together that I was holding, he revealed.

Frustrated and determined to get even, Flick returned to the same area in hopes of confronting the scammer or catching another in the act.

I spotted another guy doing the same thing. He approached me and told me the same story but this time, I was prepared, so I expressed interest in buying the phone and asked him to tell me the PIN to the phone so I could unlock it and go through it, he said.

After gaining access to the phone, Flick quickly sought help.

I saw an older man approaching and ran to him crying that the seller was a thief trying to steal my phone, he continued.

When the man asked him to prove ownership, Flick unlocked the phone effortlessly. The older man restrained the alleged fraudster, giving Flick the perfect opportunity to escape.

I did and the man held the seller back while I ran. They chased me from Adum PZ to the Kumasi Cultural Centre, where I managed to evade them, he added with a chuckle.