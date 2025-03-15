4 Ghanaians who own private jets in 2025

Private jets are a luxury, which means owning one reflects vast wealth and fortune.

While there are many wealthy individuals in Ghana, only four can boast of owning a private jet. The list predominantly comprises high-profile personalities, who are business moguls making significant strides in their respective fields.

These are the four individuals who can effortlessly avoid the use of commercial flights in 2025:

1. Dr. Daniel McKorley

Daniel McKorley is a prominent entrepreneur and philanthropist, serving as the Founder and CEO of the McDan Group of Companies. With his company specialising in logistics, shipping, and aviation services, it comes as no surprise that Mr. McKorley is the most notable private jet owner in Ghana.

2. Ibrahim Mahama

The younger brother of former President John Mahama, Ibrahim Mahama is an accomplished businessman, once regarded as Ghana’s richest man. His assets include Dzata Cement Limited, Ghana's first fully indigenous cement processing factory, and Asutsuare Poultry Farms.

3. Richard Nii Armah Quaye

The latest to own a private jet, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye is the most talked-about entrepreneur and investor in the Ghanaian market at the moment. The CEO of Bills Microcredit made headlines when he acquired a private jet and a Bugatti to mark his upcoming 40th birthday.

4. Kevin Okyere

Kevin Okyere is a prominent entrepreneur making billions in the energy industry. The founder and CEO of Springfield Group—a billion-dollar energy conglomerate involved in trading, transporting hydrocarbons, and oil exploration—saw his company make a significant discovery in Ghana's West Cape Three Points Block 2, with proven reserves of 1.5 billion barrels, establishing it as a key player in the West African oil industry.

